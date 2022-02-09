GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 30,785 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHE stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $857.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

