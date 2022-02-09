Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Shutterstock worth $52,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 49.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $9,935,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,074 shares of company stock valued at $16,765,171. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

