US Bancorp DE Acquires 956 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

