Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

CBOE opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.59. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 112.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,994,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.