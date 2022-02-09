Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of POST stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. Post has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Post by 172.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

