Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.46. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

