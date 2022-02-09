Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

