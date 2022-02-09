Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.26% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $488.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

