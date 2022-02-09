The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $273.19 million, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $12,065,038.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,305 shares of company stock worth $22,622,175.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,362,000 after acquiring an additional 125,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.