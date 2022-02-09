TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE:TFII opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in TFI International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.