HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,186 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $425.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.96 and a 200 day moving average of $532.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.72.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.