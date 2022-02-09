HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $414,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 250.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,521 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $698,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 139.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

