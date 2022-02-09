Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

NYSE RS opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $122.61 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

