Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,846 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

