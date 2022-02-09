Mackay Shields LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

