Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of APA by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

