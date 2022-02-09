Natixis Sells 672 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.