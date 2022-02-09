Natixis Purchases 9,557 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cigna were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $231.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

