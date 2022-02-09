Natixis Sells 52,684 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,684 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $389.88 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

