Natixis Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,591 shares of company stock valued at $12,743,621. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

