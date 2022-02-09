Natixis Purchases Shares of 144,652 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Natixis owned 0.09% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

