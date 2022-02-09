Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Cut by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 193,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.