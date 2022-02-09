Natixis Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Envista by 0.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Envista by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.