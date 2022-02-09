Natixis Sells 52,684 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,684 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,946,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 132.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 152.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $389.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

