Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 17,246 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AT&T were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

