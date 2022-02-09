Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 172.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

