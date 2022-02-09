NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

