Analysts Set Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Price Target at C$13.80

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

