Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,778,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

