Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock worth $494,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

