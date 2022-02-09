Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Hershey Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.