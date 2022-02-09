Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Hershey Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.