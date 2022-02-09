Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issued By KeyCorp

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,847,928 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

