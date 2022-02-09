Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 9,600 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in York Water were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of York Water by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in York Water in the third quarter worth about $1,761,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in York Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in York Water by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in York Water by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

