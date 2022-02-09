Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Xencor were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

