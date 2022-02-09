Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 3,963 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 413.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

