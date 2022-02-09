Trexquant Investment LP Takes $442,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.51 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

