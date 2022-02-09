Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 237.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

