Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,400 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,107,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 416,310 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 135.0% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 359,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 206,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

