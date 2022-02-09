Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.52% of QCR worth $20,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $910.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.