Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

