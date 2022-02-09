OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,987 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,860,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,958,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

