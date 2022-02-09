Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,139 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

