Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $123.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

