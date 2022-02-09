PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 29,617 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

