ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.93% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors alerts:

SSG stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

Operates as a specialty retailer of pre-swung golf equipment. The Company buys and sells both new and pre-swung golf equipment, offering golfers the chance to get value for the equipment they no longer use. Golfers can trade-in their old equipment for new equipment or simply trade for golf equipment that better suits their golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.