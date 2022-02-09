Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

ROK stock opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,508. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.