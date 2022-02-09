Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 178,294 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

