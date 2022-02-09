Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,431 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

