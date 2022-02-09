Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 1,893 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 157.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,886,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $260.14 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $206.55 and a 1 year high of $270.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.17 and its 200 day moving average is $243.78.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

