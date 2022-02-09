Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

